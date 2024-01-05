NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 215.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $538.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $568.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $492.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

