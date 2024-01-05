NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 71.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

