Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,423,000.

VYM opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

