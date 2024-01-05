Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

LMT opened at $461.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

