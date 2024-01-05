Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $207.53 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

