Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 1.3% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $83.32 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

