Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

