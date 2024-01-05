Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8,404.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,921,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 14.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.