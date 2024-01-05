Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,319. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $479.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.