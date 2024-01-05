NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.48. 64,615 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 59,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 17.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

