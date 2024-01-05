Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Trading Down 8.8%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 915,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,681,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Nuburu Stock Performance

Get Nuburu alerts:

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuburu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuburu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuburu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.