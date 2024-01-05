Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Down 5.9%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 790,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24,387% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Nuvei Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

