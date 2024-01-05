NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,930 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 126,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,941 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 171,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. The stock had a trading volume of 757,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,902. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $153.89 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

