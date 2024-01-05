O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $301.11 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

