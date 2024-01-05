Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Jane Tufnell Buys 3,250 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Jane Tufnell acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005 ($6,373.36).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded down GBX 3.18 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 153.07 ($1.95). 42,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,435. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 133 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 185 ($2.36). The stock has a market cap of £178.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,906.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.17.

