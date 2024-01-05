Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.93

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 184097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

