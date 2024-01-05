OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 25,962 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 372.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.