OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires Shares of 270,123 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 270,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.91% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 500,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter.

BSJO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 105,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,501. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.1112 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

