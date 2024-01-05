OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.92 during trading on Friday. 6,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

