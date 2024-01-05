OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 484 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,240. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

