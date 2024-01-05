OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys New Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Prologis by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,054,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.05. 1,022,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,428. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.64. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

