OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. KLA comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $545.00. 192,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,821. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

