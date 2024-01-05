OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in LKQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 188,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 88,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 136,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

View Our Latest Report on LKQ

LKQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 571,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,334. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.