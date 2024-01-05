OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

ROP stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. 95,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $526.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

