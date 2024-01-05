OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AT&T were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in AT&T by 39.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 11.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,720,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,942,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

