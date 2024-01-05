OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 0.3% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

