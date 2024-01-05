OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 706,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,021. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.