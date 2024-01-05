OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 187,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,331. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average is $234.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

