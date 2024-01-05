OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,163 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

