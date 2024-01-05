OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,819. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.37.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

