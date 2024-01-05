OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 1.1 %

DHR traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.16. 865,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

