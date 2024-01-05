OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

DFS traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. 738,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

