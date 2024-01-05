OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.13. 356,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

