OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,808.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Welltower by 132,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,567 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Welltower by 426.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,320,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 719,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.81, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 508.33%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.