OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.74 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 58.3% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 10,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.46. 273,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.53. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

