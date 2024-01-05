OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.85 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 231,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.