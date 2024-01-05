OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $12.30 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.44% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $39.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

