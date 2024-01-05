OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.13 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $565.83. 904,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

