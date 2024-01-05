OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $242,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 1,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,500. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

