OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.92. 814,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,240. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $428.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

