OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $363,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE remained flat at $23.87 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.