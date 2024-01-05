OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 88,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 194,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $234.11. 329,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $241.97. The firm has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile



Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

