OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,901,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,690,988. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. PayPal's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

