OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.48. 3,241,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,631,570. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

