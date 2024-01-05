OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 18,581 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3,138.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,767,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 781.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 280,997 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 147,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 145,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,237. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

