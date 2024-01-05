OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after buying an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 5,426,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

