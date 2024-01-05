OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $723,255,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $392,142,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 57.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,632,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 1,345,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,961. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.23%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

