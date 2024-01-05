OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $105.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

