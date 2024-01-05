OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,926,000 after buying an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,691,000 after buying an additional 70,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after buying an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after buying an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 1,174,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,212. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.