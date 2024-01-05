OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CF Industries Stock Performance
NYSE:CF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.34. The stock had a trading volume of 503,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,552. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.
CF Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.
